25-year-old man sentenced to 8 years in prison on child pornography charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

25-year-old Cody Green has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

He was also ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution to ten child victims.

Prosecutors say Green was using sites like Tumblr to send images and when he was arrested in 2021, they found 248 videos containing child sex abuse material on his phone. 

