25 Pennsylvania officers honored during 35th annual candlelight vigil for officers who died on duty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of names of police officers killed in the line of duty were read aloud during a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C., including 25 officers from Pennsylvania.

More than 500 officers were honored in total.

The 35th annual ceremony took place where officers' names are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

Monday marks the beginning of National Police Week, and in honor of our men and women in blue, residents in Westmoreland County are encouraged to illuminate the county in blue.

Whether it's putting up a blue light on your porch, tying a blue ribbon around a tree, or just wearing a blue shirt, Westmoreland Park Police hope residents will show their solidarity this week.