25 passengers evacuated from PRT Silver Line rail car due to fire

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Twenty-five passengers were evacuated from a Pittsburgh Regional Transit light rail car on Tuesday morning due to a fire from overhead power lines.

The power lines fell onto the Silver Line car while traveling between Lytle Station and Highland Avenue around 9 a.m. 

No injuries were reported from the passengers on board the vehicle.

PRT has dispatched shuttle buses for riders between Library Station and Washington Junction Station as service has been suspended between those stops while emergency crews assess the damage.

