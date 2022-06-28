23-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- A 23-year-old man has died following an overnight shooting in McKees Rocks.

According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Frank Street just before 12:30 on Tuesday morning.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say they are searching for two men in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.