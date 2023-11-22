22-year-old bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Cranberry Twp.

CRANBERRY TWP. (KDKA) - A 22-year-old male has died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle on Tuesday night in Cranberry Twp.

According to Cranberry Twp. police, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Rt. 19, near the intersection of St. Francis Way, when preliminary reports suggest a vehicle struck the bicycle from behind as it was in the left lane of traffic.

Officials responded to the crash at approximately 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night and transported the male bicyclist to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Cranberry Twp. police department is conducting a thorough investigation of the accident. Officials are not releasing the name of the bicyclist at this time.

