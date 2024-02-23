Watch CBS News
21-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Washington Co.

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County early Friday morning.

The Washington County Coroner's Office says that Anthony Georgetti died when he lost control of his vehicle while driving along Washington Pike when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The crash happened just before 3:15 a.m. and he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office says that Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 6:40 AM EST

