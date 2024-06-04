2025 College Football Hall of Fame finalists announced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Finalists have been announced for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame and among the more than 200 names eligible to be inducted, there are several ties to Pittsburgh.

There are nearly 80 candidates eligible from within the Football Bowl Subdivision and several of those candidates have played for the Steelers or at Pitt, WVU, or Penn State.

The 2025 class will be announced early next year.

Pitt's players on the ballot

Recently retired defensive lineman Aaron Donald is arguably the biggest name on this year's ballot.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Vad Lee #2 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rushes against Aaron Donald #97 and David Durham #37 of the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 2, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2013 Pitt graduate was a first-team All-American and won the Bednarik, Lombardi, Nagurski, and Outland trophies.

Other ties to Pitt in this year's class are running back Craig Heyward and quarterback Matt Cavanaugh.

Three former Steelers are also on this year's ballot

Antwaan Randle El and Alan Faneca both won the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006 and are now up for induction for their play at the college level.

Quarterback turned NFL wide receiver Randle El played at Indiana and was the first player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in his career.

Alan Faneca helped LSU to three bowl wins was a first-team All-American.

Flozell Adams was a standout for Michigan State and was drafted by the Cowboys, spending one year with the Steelers later in his career.

A pair of Nittany Lions and a pair of Mountaineers are finalists

A running back and defensive back from West Virginia University are finalists on this year's ballot. Steve Slaton placed fourth in Heisman voting and rushed for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. Aaron Beasley recorded 19 interceptions during his time in Morgantown.

A pair of running backs from Penn State are hoping to get the call.

D.J. Dozier helped lead Penn State to a 12-0 season and national championship in 1986. Ki-Jana Carter won the Heisman and also helped lead Penn State to an undefeated season in 1994.