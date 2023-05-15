2023 PGA Championship Preview: Golf's second major returns to Oak Hill Country Club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's PGA Championship week.

While that may not have the same charm as 'Masters Week' or the tradition of Augusta National Golf Club, it's still a big deal in both the golf world and throughout the sports world.

Oak Hill Country Club

Golf's second major championship of the year has returned to western New York, with the tournament being held at Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester, where the event was last hosted in 2013.

ROCHESTER, NY - JUNE 07: A view of the Wanamaker trophy on the sixth and seventh hole at Oak Hill Country Club on June 7, 2021 in Rochester, New York. Gary Kellner/PGA of America / Getty Images

The Donald Ross designed track is expected to give players some fits this week, as many are predicting a tough test for the major title.

The defending champion

Justin Thomas is heading into the week as the defending champion, winning last year's tournament at Southern Hills, also winning the tournament in 2017.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Justin Thomas of the USA celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. / Getty Images

Thomas is coming off a rough outing at this year's Masters, letting things slip away on the 18th hole and missing the cut in the process.

We won't see last year's runner-up from the tournament, though. Will Zalatoris underwent back surgery last month after withdrawing from the Masters before play began, and has been sidelined for the rest of the season.

After undergoing surgery following his WD from the Masters, Will Zalatoris has announced he will be out for the season in order to recover. pic.twitter.com/HK94CeEwjp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2023

As is the case in nearly every discussion about golf these days, there's always chatter about the LIV Golf players being back in the spotlight at these big events.

LIV Golf players in the spotlight

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka tied for second at the Masters, with the man known as 'Lefty' shooting a score of -7 in his final round at Augusta -- while Koepka let a 54-hole lead split away on Sunday, falling short of Jon Rahm, who won the tournament by four shots.

Ironically enough, those two players have won three of the past five PGA Championships, with Mickelson taking home the title in 2021 at Kiawah Island, while Koepka went back-to-back in 2018 at Bellerive and in 2019 at Bethpage Black.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. / Getty Images

With all that said, who's going to be the hot pick to get it done and win this year's event?

The world's best player looking for another major

Will it be someone like Jon Rahm, looking to win his second major in a row, back on top of the world rankings at #1?

Seeking the career grand-slam

Or will it be a player like Jordan Spieth, who's only missing the PGA Championship to complete the career grand-slam? If he were to win this year's PGA, he'd become only the sixth player of all time reach that milestone achievement.

Jordan Spieth has won three major championships -- the 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, and 2017 Open Championship. Getty Images

And we can't forget about Scottie Scheffler, who despite a disappointing performance at the Masters, still finished tied for 10th place, and is always a hard player to bet against these days.

Can Rory bounce back?

Speaking of disappointments, Rory McIlroy's performance at the Masters left a lot to be desired and he's going on nearly a decade since his last major title win.

The Tiger Effect, or the lack thereof

We won't see the Big Cat Effect on display at Oak Hill, though, as Tiger Woods underwent ankle surgery last month following his withdrawing from the Masters in the middle of his third round of play.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods of the USA walking up to the 18th green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

New man on the bag

While Tiger won't be in the field, his now-former caddie will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay, who's looking to win his first major.

On the bag for @patrick_cantlay this week at the @WellsFargoGolf and for the foreseeable future is Joe Lacava who got the blessing from friend and former boss @TigerWoods to make the move to Cantlay. This is not a one off but a full time move for Lacava. pic.twitter.com/nAIMtmylpb — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) May 2, 2023

Needless to say, all eyes will be on Western New York this week as the PGA is set to get underway on Thursday.

Live coverage of the tournament will air on KDKA-TV on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m.