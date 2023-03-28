Kids put all their eggs in one basket at Pennsylvania governor's annual egg hunt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro grew up in a home where kids this time of year searched for the "afikomen," a special piece of matzo hidden during Passover Seders, rather than Easter eggs.

But who doesn't love a good egg hunt?

About 100 preschool children from across the commonwealth, plus some teachers and parents, joined Shapiro on the lawn of the governor's mansion for the annual egg hunt, Shapiro's first as governor.

"My name's Josh," he told the children before the hunt began. "I'm the governor."

Chris Rieger and Tracy Travaglio of Dormont originally had other plans today. Then they got the invitation to bring their son, 3-year-old Darrow, to the egg hunt and – well, you don't say no to that.

Children were allowed to stuff a maximum of 10 candy-filled eggs into bags they got before the hunt started – a good life lesson, Travaglio said.

"There's enough to go around, and everybody got a chance to get the eggs that were there," she said.

But yes: Kids put all their eggs in one basket – or anyway, one bag.

"Maybe not as good of a life lesson there," Travaglio joked.

How do you ever again impress a kid who has already searched for eggs at the governor's mansion days before his fourth birthday?

"I don't know," Travaglio said, laughing. "We might have to go to the White House."