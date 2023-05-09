Watch CBS News
2023 NHL Draft Lottery: Pittsburgh Penguins have No. 14 pick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup Playoffs are heating up, but 16 teams turned their focus to the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.

When it was all said and done, the Pittsburgh Penguins were slotted in at No. 14 for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Teams in the lottery were ranked from the fewest regular-season point totals to the most, and Pittsburgh had the third-best record among the teams in the lottery, which put the Penguins in the 14th spot and gave them a slim chance of moving up. 

The Penguins had a 1.5 percent chance of moving up to No. 4 overall, which was the highest the team could move up due to NHL rules. 

The draft is June 28-29.

