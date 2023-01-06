2023 NHL All-Star Game: Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby named all-star
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is once again headed to the NHL All-Star Game.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was selected to participate in the game for the ninth time, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for the second-most selections in team history.
It also will be his fourth consecutive season playing in the game. He will play on the Metropolitan Division team.
On Thursday, each NHL team had one player named an all-star. The remaining 12 — two skaters and one goaltender per division — will be decided by fan voting.
The game is a 3-on-3 tournament between the league's four divisions. It is on Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Florida.
