2023 MLB Draft Lottery: Pittsburgh Pirates win No. 1 pick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates will have the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh won the first-ever MLB draft lottery. The team will now pick first in next July's draft. It will be the second time in three years that the Pirates select No. 1 overall.

The Pirates are on the clock!



They’re the winners of the 2023 #MLBDraft lottery and earn the No. 1 pick in next July’s Draft. — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2022

We will select 1st overall in the 2023 MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/fHNpobdFGM — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 7, 2022

Just like in basketball and hockey, a weighted lottery system was used to determine the order of the draft. According to the system, a worse record from last season meant a stronger probability of securing a high pick.

The Pirates, Nationals and Athletics all had 16.5 percent chances of securing the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday. The three teams had the three worst records a season ago.