2023 Komen Pittsburgh More Than Pink Walk raises more than $275,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 2023 Komen Pittsburgh More Than Pink Walk raised more than $275,000 on Sunday.

Participants gathered at Schenley Park for the event.

Proceeds will go towards supporting research needed for more effective breast cancer treatments, breast cancer screenings, diagnostics, and treatment assistance.