2023 Kickoff and Rib Festival details revealed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the football season on the horizon, Acrisure Stadium released the details for the 2023 Kickoff and Rib Festival on Monday morning.

The event will run from August 30 to September 4 and include events such as the Pitt Panthers football game against the Wofford Terriers, a Steelers 5K and the best ribs from around the country.

There will also be free musical performances by The Clarks, The CommonHeart, Billy Price and the debut of an interactive show from Squonk Opera called "Brouhaha."

Here is the scheduled itinerary:

Wednesday, August 30: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 31: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, September 1: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. (Pitt game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, September 3: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Monday, September 4: BBQ and Blues Monday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Steelers 5K starts at 8 a.m.)

You can view the entire list of events and details at this link, which includes