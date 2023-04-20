Watch CBS News
2,000 rounds of ammunition missing from VA Pittsburgh order

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway to find out what happened to 2,000 rounds of ammunition intended to be delivered to the VA facility in Pittsburgh.

The VA says it received a pallet of ammunition last week to be used for police training.

Within an hour of receiving that delivery, VA Police noticed that two cases of the ammo were missing from the order.

The VA's Office of Security and Law Enforcement and the Office of Inspector General are investigating. 

