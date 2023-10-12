Watch CBS News
20-year-old in Somerset County arrested after shooting father in stomach during fight

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 20-year-old is in custody after shooting his father in Somerset County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Mason Jack is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. 

On Wednesday, just after 2 p.m., state police were called to the home on Demarco Road on reports of a shooting during a domestic altercation. 

Once they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. First responders performed life-saving measures and were able to get him to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center - his condition was not made available. 

An investigation found that the 20-year-old Jack and his father were involved in a fight that led to Jack firing a single shot from a .357 magnum revolver which struck his father in the stomach. 

Jack was taken into custody and he was arraigned and remanded to the Somerset County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. 

He will have a preliminary hearing on October 18. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 12:59 PM

