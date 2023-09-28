Police: 2-year-old girl dies after parent hits her with vehicle at Pittsburgh-area home

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 2-year-old girl is dead after police said a parent leaving their Penn Hills home hit her with a vehicle.

According to Allegheny County police, just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, they were alerted to a child who was hit by a vehicle on Lynnwood Drive.

Once police arrived, they said they found the 2-year-old girl at the end of the driveway with severe injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said an early investigation found that the parent was leaving the home and struck the child with the vehicle. Police said the parent is cooperating with their investigation.

