2-year-old in critical condition after falling from window in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Penn Hills.

Police said the child fell out of a second-story window on Tall Tree Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives are investigating the fall as accidental.

The child is currently in critical condition.

No other details were released.

