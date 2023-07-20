Watch CBS News
2-year-old in critical condition after falling from window in Penn Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of a window in Penn Hills. 

Police said the child fell out of a second-story window on Tall Tree Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives are investigating the fall as accidental.

The child is currently in critical condition. 

No other details were released. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this story as it develops. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 12:30 PM

