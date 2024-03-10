2 women drove dead man to Ohio bank to withdraw money, police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (KDKA) -- Two women are facing charges after police in Ohio say they drove a dead man to the bank to withdraw money from his account.

The investigation started on March 4 after the Ashtabula County Medical Center called police about a dead man who had been dropped off by two women. Police said the women left shortly after they arrived and didn't provide any information about the man or themselves.

A few hours later, authorities were able to identify the man as 80-year-old Douglas Layman after police said one of the women called the medical center and gave some information.

Officers said they went to Layman's home and talked to Loreen B. Feralo and Karen Casbohm to learn more about what happened to Layman.

According to investigators, the two women had found Layman dead in his home, where all three were living, earlier in the day.

With the help of a third unnamed individual, police said Feralo and Casbohm put Layman in the front seat of his car in a way that he'd be visible to bank staff. Then police said they drove to the bank and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from Layman's account.

Both Feralo and Casbohm have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and were arraigned at municipal court. Police said they're reviewing whether more charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department tipline at 440-992-7126.