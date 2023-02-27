Homeowners in 2 South Hills communities up in arms over potential development

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — Property owners in two South Hills communities are up in arms over a potential development.

On one side you have Upper St. Clair. On the other side is Bethel Park. And in between, there is a plot of land that developers want to build on, but people on both sides say what they want to put in there is not wanted or needed.

Trace Hanna said she once had pristine woods behind her Upper St. Clair home.

"It was just all trees," Hanna said. "It was all nature. It was pleasant to see."

Nowadays, Hanna describes it this way.

"We've got this huge, ugly mound that's not supposed to be there," she said.

Located near McMurray and South Park roads, property developers are asking Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park officials to rezone the area to allow for a new gas station and potentially a multi-level senior care facility.

Terrie Hensler lives on the Bethel Park side of the proposed development.

"We have a hard enough time at rush hour getting in and out of our driveway because the traffic backs down the road," Hensler said.

Both Hensler and Hanna claim many homeowners didn't get notified about the potential plans. They added that what's being proposed is not needed.

"There are currently 38 senior living facilities in this vicinity," Hanna said.

"We have 2 gas stations on McMurray Road," Hensler said.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair regarding the proposed zoning changes but did not hear back Monday.

Upper St. Clair's planning commission will discuss the issue on March 16.