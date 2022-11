PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two people were shot Thursday in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

#BREAKING: We’re learning at least two people were shot in the city’s Sheridan neighborhood. This is on Sherwood Ave. Neighbors tell me they heard multiple shots fired. County detectives and the Crime Scene Unit is on scene. I’ll have more at 10&11 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AlDM7tHDE5 — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) November 25, 2022

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sherwood Avenue. Both victims are in critical condition, officials said

Neighbors told KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish that they heard multiple shots fired. A man at the scene said his grandson is one of the victims.

Police are investigating.