2 shot in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were shot in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood.

Police said they found the two victims after they got ShotSpotter alerts for 11 rounds fired on Penfort Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition with wounds to his head, back and arm. The second victim was shot in the upper leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victims' ages aren't known at this time.

There's been no word on any suspects.