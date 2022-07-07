Pittsburgh police: 2 shot inside building on Rhine Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Spring Hill-City View.

Police said Wednesday that police responded to a shooting inside a building on the 2100 block of Rhine Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting that happened inside a building on the 2100 block of Rhine St. in Zone 1 just after 9:30 p.m. Two victims were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicles. More information will be posted as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/eg1mcLupFT — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 7, 2022

Officials said two victims were taken to local hospitals by personal vehicles. Pittsburgh Public Safety said both are in stable condition.

It is not clear if there have been any arrests.