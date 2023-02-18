2 sets of human remains found in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - New Castle police are investigating after two sets of human remains were located within the last few days.

On Saturday, when a father and son were on a walk in the woods just outside the city of New Castle limits, they called police after they found what looked like a human skull.

Police immediately responded with the coroner and determined it was in fact human. Cadaver dogs were brought in from Maryland and a larger more intense search of that area began where additional bones were discovered.

"It's definitely bizarre until we figure out who, what, when and put all the pieces together," said Fred Buswell with the New Castle Police Department.

Buswell said the department is partnering with the FBI in the investigation.

Meanwhile, police were working on a suspicious fire at a vacant hotel in downtown New Castle. Tips were pouring in that there may have been people squatting inside who were now unaccounted for.

Police brought cadaver dogs and ran them through the building and they immediately found another body, now identified as Jeff McMahan, who hadn't been seen since January.

"We don't know how he ended up there at this point. He was in there when the fire occurred, we do know that," Buswell said.

While police say the two aren't connected and there is absolutely no danger to the community, some residents said they were still concerned.

Police say it's too early in the investigation to say how long the remains were in the other location.

Police say they have several ongoing missing persons cases but they're not able to link those remains to any of the cases.