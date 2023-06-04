Watch CBS News
Education

2 private colleges to offer nursing programs in 2024

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 private colleges to offer nursing programs in 2024
2 private colleges to offer nursing programs in 2024 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two more private colleges in our region are starting nursing programs as the nation struggles with a nursing shortage. 

KDKA's partners at the Post-Gazette are reporting Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and Washington & Jefferson College will start enrolling students in a new bachelor of science in nursing programs in the fall of 2024.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.