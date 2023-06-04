2 private colleges to offer nursing programs in 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two more private colleges in our region are starting nursing programs as the nation struggles with a nursing shortage.
KDKA's partners at the Post-Gazette are reporting Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and Washington & Jefferson College will start enrolling students in a new bachelor of science in nursing programs in the fall of 2024.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.