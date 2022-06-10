2 people injured in violent Rt. 51 crash
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A violent crash in Westmoreland County sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.
Route 51 was closed in both directions following a crash around 5 a.m.
Firefighters say one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be rescued.
Paramedics took two people to the hospital.
Route 51 reopened a short time later.
Rostraver Township Police are investigating the crash.
