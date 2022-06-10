2 people injured in violent Rt. 51 crash

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A violent crash in Westmoreland County sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Route 51 was closed in both directions following a crash around 5 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Route 51 in Rostraver Township on Friday morning. Rostraver Central Fire Department

Firefighters say one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be rescued.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital.

Route 51 reopened a short time later.

Rostraver Township Police are investigating the crash.