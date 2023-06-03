2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police were called to East Amanda Street and Brownsville Road after reports six shots were fired Saturday afternoon. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, another showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police believe shots were fired from a moving vehicle toward a group of people on the sidewalk, who returned fire.

No arrests have been made.