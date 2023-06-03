Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
2 shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

Police were called to East Amanda Street and Brownsville Road after reports six shots were fired Saturday afternoon. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, another showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. 

Police believe shots were fired from a moving vehicle toward a group of people on the sidewalk, who returned fire. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on June 3, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.