2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Police were called to East Amanda Street and Brownsville Road after reports six shots were fired Saturday afternoon. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, another showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Police believe shots were fired from a moving vehicle toward a group of people on the sidewalk, who returned fire.
No arrests have been made.
