2 people hospitalized after shooting in Butler County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and woman have been hospitalized after a shooting in Adams Township, Butler County.

Sergeant Ed Lenz of the Adams Township Police Department said the department was notified of a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. Saturday along Presidential Lane in Adams Township.

Police believe the shooting was a domestic-related incident and could have been attempted murder by one of the two individuals.

A 48-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were transported to the hospital when first responders got to the scene. The man was last listed in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, per police.

Charges are pending once the victims are released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.