2 people hospitalized after car crashes into ambulance in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after an ambulance and a car collided in McKeesport.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. At the intersection of Stewart and Soles Streets, blocks away from where a house caught on fire.

Pictures were sent to KDKA-TV from a viewer showing smoke coming from a home about four blocks away from the crash on Dinmore Street. It's reported crews were having trouble putting out the flames, as several hydrants were frozen.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the fire.