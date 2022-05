Two people charged in Lawrence Co. drug bust

Two people charged in Lawrence Co. drug bust

Two people charged in Lawrence Co. drug bust

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- Two people are facing charges following a drug bust that took place over the weekend in Lawrence County.

The District Attorney's office says a raid was conducted at a home on Sunday.

More than 46 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl were seized along with a stolen gun.