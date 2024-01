2 people dead after house fire in Indiana County

2 people dead after house fire in Indiana County

2 people dead after house fire in Indiana County

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are dead after an early morning fire at a home in Indiana County.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene along Fox Road in East Wheatfield Township, where they found the victims.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.