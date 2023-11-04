2 men charged following Washington County home invasion

Two Men Arrested Following Home Invasion

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men are behind bars Saturday evening following reports of a home invasion in Washington County.

Multiple crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Miller Road in Union Township on Friday. Once on the scene, crews were able to get everyone out of the home unharmed.

The suspects, DeMarkis Howell and Keshon Lee were taken into custody and now face multiple charges.

Two AK-47 rifles were also confiscated from the residence.