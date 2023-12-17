2 men arrested in connection with North Huntingdon bank robbery

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars after police say they robbed a bank in North Huntingdon Township.

It happened Thursday morning at Key Bank on Ronda Court. Local, state and federal law enforcement worked to track down two suspects, now identified as Charles Williams of Braddock and Steven Schaffner of Turtle Creek.

Both men are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and face multiple charges.