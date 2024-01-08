2 killed in Pittsburgh-area house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were killed in a house fire in South Fayette Township on Monday.

Allegheny County said crews from South Fayette and the surrounding areas were called to the house fire on Thoms Run Road at around 1:15 p.m.

The county said first responders could not confirm if anyone was in the home when they arrived and made several contacts to confirm the whereabouts of the occupants. During a search of the home, firefighters found two people dead on the second floor of the house.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office. The names of the victims have not been released.