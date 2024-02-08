2 drivers killed in Washington County crash

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two drivers are dead after a crash on Route 837 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

One of the vehicles was heading south and the other was heading north on Route 837 near Donora Road in Carroll Township around 1 p.m. when they collided, the coroner's report said.

Neither driver has been identified, pending the notification of next of kin.

The coroner didn't release any other details about the crash or the victims. It's unclear if there were passengers in either vehicle.

After the crash, PennDOT shut down Route 837 in both directions and encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

The coroner said Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene, as well as PennDOT and fire departments from Carroll Township, Donora and Valley Inn. Southeast Regional and Tri Community EMS also helped.

The crash is under investigation by the Carroll Township Police Department. Police didn't provide any additional information.