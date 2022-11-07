Watch CBS News
2 juveniles hospitalized after shooting in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just before 8 p.m Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Elmore Street in the Hill District for a six-round ShotSpotter notification.

Officers then found two male victims nearby in the 2000 block of Reed Street, police later said.

The first victim, a juvenile, suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police. The second victim, also a juvenile, was shot in the hand and leg, per police.

Officers tended to the two juveniles before they were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

The Violent Crime Unit is now investigating.

