2 injured in West Virginia helicopter crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The two were life-flighted to a hospital after the crash, which happened Friday in Preston County.

The helicopter belonged to a contractor for FirstEnergy, and those injured were contractors who were working on powerline inspections.

The West Virginia State Police are now investigating. Officials from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection were on the scene for a reported fuel spill.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 3:57 PM

