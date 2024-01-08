2 injured in crash on Route 8 in Etna

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a crash on Route 8 in Etna on Monday afternoon.

A truck and car were involved in the crash on Route 8 at Kittanning Street. One person is in serious but stable condition and the other person is in critical condition.

Photos from the scene show the car involved flipped over onto its roof.

Two people were injured after a crash on Route 8 in Etna on Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

"(The car) left the road for some reason that we don't know yet, struck the guardrail up the road quite a bit, rode the guardrail down into the intersection. The second vehicle appears to have been turning to go up the hill and just did that at the absolute wrong time and took the full brunt of that vehicle coming down the berm," said Chief Greg Porter with the Etna Fire Department.

Route 8 was closed in both directions between Kittanning Street and Route 28 for about an hour. Southbound has since reopened, but as of 4:30, PennDOT said northbound was still closed.