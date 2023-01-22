2 injured in crash on Interstate 376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are investigating a suspected DUI crash that injured two people early Saturday morning.

Troopers said Gary Phillips was driving on Interstate 376 heading east near the Grant Street exit when he lost control near a curve and crashed into the plastic covering of the concrete barrier.

The car then bounced, striking the metal guide rail on the barrier before coming to a stop.

Phillips and his passenger were both taken to the hospital.