2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Plum Borough

PLUM (KDKA) -- Two firefighters were injured fighting flames after a house in Plum Borough caught fire overnight.

The fire broke out along Universal Road around 2:45 a.m.

Fire officials tell KDKA that a 'mayday' was called and that there were secondary collapses of the building that took place.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The home is a total loss, but everyone inside the home is accounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.