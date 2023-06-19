2 dead after plane crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people have died after a plane crash in Cambria County on Sunday.

The plane, a Piper PA-30, crashed into a wooded area around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to WTAJ in Johnstown. Coroner Jeff Lees pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

The coroner's office, the FAA, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.