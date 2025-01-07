Watch CBS News
2 dead, one injured in early morning RV fire in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, PA. (KDKA) - Two people were killed in a fire in Aliquippa on Tuesday morning, according to the Aliquippa fire chief.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in an RV along Sohn Road. Officials found the bodies of two people inside while putting out the flames. 

KDKA-TV was told another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

The coroner is working to identify the victims. The state fire marshal is investigating what started the fire. A firefighter from an aiding department suffered a fall, resulting in a minor leg injury. 

