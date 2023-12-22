2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Green Tree on Friday.

Allegheny County police said on Friday that officials were notified of a shooting at a home on Woodridge Drive at around 6 p.m.

At the scene, first responders found a man who was shot in the chest. Police took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a relative of the victim, was still inside the home, officials said. When SWAT responded to the scene, they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

Police are investigating the incident. The names of the two men involved were not released.

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.