2 children fall from window at Pittsburgh area-apartment building

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two young children fell out of a window at an apartment building in White Oak, Allegheny County.

Officials told KDKA-TV on Monday that two children, ages 6 and 3, fell out of a third-floor window on the apartment on the 1700 block of Ohio Ave just after 3 p.m. The two children are siblings and fell out of the same window.

Both of the children are in critical condition, officials said. The 6-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, while his 3-year-old sister was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. They were both conscious when first responders arrived.

The 6-year-old boy fell first out of the window, followed by his sister. A window at the apartment building is broken and covered by plastic. It is unclear how the window busted open.

Both parents were home at the time of the incident, officials said.

