2 11-year-olds attacked by pit bull mix in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Hopewell Township police are investigating a dog attack involving two children on Monday.

"They are up here at Children's Hospital because of that dog," said Eric Fischer, the father of one of the victims. "Very traumatic. Everybody is crying in that room. It is such a terrible thing."

Fischer's 11-year-old daughter, Ariana, and her 11-year-old friend, Owen, are both recovering after the attack. Eric said his daughter and her friend were mauled by a loose pit bull mix in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood in Beaver County.

"Her leg looks like someone took a knife and just slashed, filet out the leg," Eric said. "It's horrendous."

"She just said she was out and the dog came after her," he added.

Neighbors heard screaming and yelling. Owen tried to distract the dog, but the dog bit him too.

"Went over and tried to push him, push him away," Eric said. "The dog just went after him, bit both of his arms."

Hopewell Township police said the dog is registered to a couple in the neighborhood and has its updated shots. The couple who owns the dog didn't want to talk on camera but said he is a good dog.

They said they adopted him from the Beaver County Humane Society about two months ago and didn't know about any previous problems.

"I want it destroyed, and the neighbors have to be accountable," Eric said.

The owners of the dog said he is still at their house and plan to return him to the Beaver County Humane Society on Tuesday. Police have not said if they plan to cite the dog's owners.