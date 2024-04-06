Watch CBS News
2 charged for vehicle break-ins in Bellevue, Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police say two people are charged after breaking into vehicles in Bellevue and Ross Township.

Police accuse Zymon Campbell, 18, and two others of breaking into a vehicle on Clarion Avenue early Saturday morning. They say he also pointed a handgun at the car's owner when she came outside to check what was happening.

A few hours later, police say Campbell and a 17-year-old boy were spotted trying to get into a car on Laurel Avenue.

The pair allegedly took off when they saw police, and one of the suspects fired a gun.

Police say both were taken into custody.

