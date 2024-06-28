2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh-area creek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two bodies were pulled from the Montour Run Creek near the Montour Run Trail on Friday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release on Friday that the bodies were found in the creek near the Montour Run Trail in Moon Township.

Police said first responders were called to the area around 4 p.m. after a report of a body floating in the Montour Run Creek. Officials found the man floating in approximately 6 feet of water.

While divers were retrieving the body, police said they found another body in approximately 10 feet of water.

Police said the bodies of both men showed no signs of foul play. The Allegheny County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death for each man. Their identities were not released.

Anyone with information can call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.