2 bills introduced looking to protect drivers from unnecessary fines, tickets

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two bills are being discussed in Harrisburg looking to protect drivers from tickets and fines.

Those penalties are due to your insurance and registration.

The first would require car insurers to report a new insurance policy to the state transportation department. Without this, it could leave drivers vulnerable to hundreds of dollars in tickets.

The second would require PennDOT to send text or email reminders for upcoming vehicle registration expirations to avoid drivers missing the deadlines.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 9:13 AM

