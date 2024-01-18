2 arrested in Pittsburgh area on child rape charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people in New Castle were arrested in connection with a child rape investigation.

In a post on Facebook, the New Castle Police Department said Regis Lilley and Samantha Haines are facing a list of charges in connection with the case.

Police said that officers received a complaint on Jan. 13 about a minor who was sexually assaulted. In the complaint, police said Lilley was identified as a suspect and a juvenile girl was named as a victim. Police said officers responded to the home and removed Lilley until an investigation was completed.

Police said their investigation found that "significant evidence existed against Lilley," who police said confessed to having sexual contact with the juvenile girl after being interviewed by officers.

Haines, who was in a relationship with Lilley, was aware that the child was being sexually abused for "multiple years" and took no steps to stop it, according to police.

Lilley was charged with 11 counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, 10 counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. Haines was charged with 1 count of trafficking of a minor and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the two were arrested and arraigned in front of a judge. They were sent to the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000.00 bail each. The two are due back in court next month, according to paperwork obtained by KDKA-TV.