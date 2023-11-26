2 adults, 3 children hospitalized after crash on Interstate 79

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 79 in Amwell Township, Washington County, on Sunday.

Ambulance & Chair EMS responded to the accident with four Advanced Life Support ambulances, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Additional first responders from UPMC Prehospital Care, STAT MedEvac and LifeFlight were called to the scene to render aid.

The Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the incident.