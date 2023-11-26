Watch CBS News
Local News

2 adults, 3 children hospitalized after crash on Interstate 79

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 79 in Amwell Township, Washington County, on Sunday.

Ambulance & Chair EMS responded to the accident with four Advanced Life Support ambulances, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

This afternoon, a serious car accident on interstate 79 in Amwell Township resulted in 2 adults and 3 children being...

Posted by Ambulance & Chair EMS, Inc. on Sunday, November 26, 2023

Additional first responders from UPMC Prehospital Care, STAT MedEvac and LifeFlight were called to the scene to render aid.

The Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the incident.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 10:50 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.